Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton musical history: What’s the song and dance about?

By Duncan Gillies
10 mins to read
Hamilton: the musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appears in the leading role with Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton in the original Broadway production.

Hamilton: the musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appears in the leading role with Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton in the original Broadway production.

Not everyone likes Hamilton: the musical.

The production by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton is an international smash hit.

The tale of a poor boy’s rise to power. Love

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand