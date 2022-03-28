Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Hamilton man admits driving causing 70-year-old's death in crash

Quick Read
One of the three cars involved in the fatal crash at Rukuhia in August last year which claimed the life of Gay Kettle and injured another woman. Photo / Supplied

One of the three cars involved in the fatal crash at Rukuhia in August last year which claimed the life of Gay Kettle and injured another woman. Photo / Supplied

Belinda Feek
By
Belinda Feek

Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato

A Hamilton man has admitted driving causing the death of a 70-year-old woman and injuring another person.

Michael Barugh Way reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today when he pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving causing death of Rukuhia woman Gay Kettle and careless driving causing injury to a second person on August 10 last year.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Raynes Rd and Ōhaupō Rd in Rukuhia, just south of Melville around 5.30pm.

Read More

The 67-year-old, from Melville, was remanded off for a probation report and a restorative justice hearing.

He will be sentenced on May 13.