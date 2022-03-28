One of the three cars involved in the fatal crash at Rukuhia in August last year which claimed the life of Gay Kettle and injured another woman. Photo / Supplied

A Hamilton man has admitted driving causing the death of a 70-year-old woman and injuring another person.

Michael Barugh Way reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today when he pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving causing death of Rukuhia woman Gay Kettle and careless driving causing injury to a second person on August 10 last year.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Raynes Rd and Ōhaupō Rd in Rukuhia, just south of Melville around 5.30pm.

The 67-year-old, from Melville, was remanded off for a probation report and a restorative justice hearing.

He will be sentenced on May 13.