Police went to Javed’s house and his father gave the officers consent to search his room where his phone was found under a cabinet.

The 25-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court last month where he vacated his not-guilty plea, and admitted a charge of “causing a significant disruption to the activities of the civilian population of New Zealand by threatening to kill school children, an act likely to create a risk to the health of children”.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

At the hearing, Judge Philip Crayton convicted the car detailer on the charge but delayed the release of court documents relating to his case for two weeks.

NZME can now reveal Javed had made several phone calls to the police and the Parliament House in the early hours of that morning.

However, the contents of a phone call made at 7.15am, in which he references the Christchurch mosque attacker, is what has led to his criminal conviction.

Javed told Parliament House security staff he planned, from that day, to go to schools and kill children because people were “f***ing taking advantage of my family and kids, bro”.

“It’s the community, the community is f***ing people’s head up with torturing their kids and families, bro,” he told the staff.

“And people around the neighbourhood thinks [sic] that’s very funny our family is going through stress and hardship and all this torture from others.”

During Javed’s tirade, he continued to allude to a perceived personal issue and mentioned needing help.

“They think it’s easy. They didn’t realise it’s kids [sic].

“People like that creates people, you know?

“Now I know that Christchurch killer was killing because he had people like s*** people in his life, you know?

“I, I’ve spoke about my kids, my family issue, no one f***ing helps, bro.

Javed believed “everyone” was “laughing” at his family and threatened that now he was “f***ing gonna blow.”

When questioned by police, Javed denied making the phone call and claimed his phone had been missing for the last few days and he didn’t know where it was.

Javed first appeared in court in May and remained in custody until October, when he was released on electronically-monitored bail.

He will be sentenced in March.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.