The motorcyclist fled from Hamilton to Cambridge and then Te Awamutu before heading back to the city. Photo / Google Maps

The motorcyclist fled from Hamilton to Cambridge and then Te Awamutu before heading back to the city. Photo / Google Maps

A motorcyclist led Hamilton police on a nearly two-hour-long pursuit through the city and nearby towns overnight.

The rider was seen speeding through Dinsdale around 7.40pm and they fled, police confirmed.

Reports on social media say the offender headed towards the CBD and then proceeded to flee to Cambridge, then over to Te Awamutu, before finally heading back into the city.

That route taken covered a distance of more than 80km.

The motorcyclist was being tracked by the police helicopter.

Multiple police cars and police dog units were also spotted by locals in Hamilton.

Upon returning to the city, a police spokesperson said they obtained the motorcycle and were searching the area for the rider after they took off on foot.

"One person has been taken into custody and no further issues," they said.