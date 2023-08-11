Firefighters from across Hamilton rushed to the burning home just after 3am. File photo / Alex Cairns

A person is “unaccounted for” after a house fire in Hamilton early this morning.

Three people inside the house on Fox Street were able to escape but a fourth person is still unaccounted for a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The house was “fully engulfed” by fire and some neighbours had to be evacuated by police as a result of the 3.05am blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fighters from Hamilton, Chartwell and Te Rapa stations extinguished the fire by 4.10am, but one crew remained on the scene dampening down hotspots.

The cause of the fire in the single storey home was not yet known.

Two fire investigators are at the scene this morning.



