A person has been injured after a kitchen fire broke out in a Hamilton home today.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said at 11.49am they received a call about a house fire in Hamilton, Waikato.

A kitchen inside a property on Te Aroha St had caught fire and two fire trucks were called to attend the scene.

St John confirmed one person is being treated by ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

Fire and Emergency left at 12.12pm, but St John still remained on the scene supporting the patient at 12.30pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.