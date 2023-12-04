Paul Cres, Fairfield, Hamilton, where two women suffered serious injuries after a home invasion attack on December 2. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Paul Cres, Fairfield, Hamilton, where two women suffered serious injuries after a home invasion attack on December 2. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Neighbours of two women who were allegedly attacked in a home invasion over the weekend say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore.

Two women suffered serious injuries after what Police described as a “terrifying” home invasion on Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Mike Kaukau said the two women at the Paul Cres address were allegedly attacked by a man unknown to them, who forced his way into the property.

“The victims received serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.”

Hamilton Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man has been charged with burglary and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

“The women are being provided with support and have been informed of the arrest,” Kaukau said.

“This was a terrifying event for the victims to endure. Everybody has the right to feel safe in their home.

“We understand this will also be concerning to the community, and while we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, police will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.”

Some residents in the area are nervous as a result of what they see as increasing crime in the area.

“I’m getting run out of my own home”, said a Paul Cres resident who did not want to be named.

She has lived in Paul Cres for a long time and but was seeing more and more trouble.

“It’s people like me that suffer, I’ve been living on this street for years and [trouble] just keeps getting closer to home. Fighting goes on around here all the time and you get used to that.

Paul Cres, Fairfield, Hamilton, where an unknown 22-year-old man forced his way on to a property and attacked two women. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“There was an arson attack right next door to me a few weeks ago, my other neighbour told me on the weekend he’s had his property vandalised and broken into recently. There’s too much that happens.

“We’re not safe, I’m all alone and I’m getting run out of my own home. It’s dangerous”, she said.

Another resident of Paul Cres, Donna, who didn’t want her surname used, broke down in tears as she heard about the latest incident.

“When I saw the area, I thought ‘Oh no, I hope nobody I know is involved’ because I know [many] people on this street.

“I don’t know any details of what went on, but I know it was bad enough to [have] six police cars and three ambulances attend.”

Donna said the street had a history of “strife.

“There’s been a lot of relational strife with couples in the area [like] chasing each other down the street, I’ve been seeing it a lot over time.

“I know this street has a history of strife, but I also know there are many good people on this street.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.