A blaze has broken out on Te Rapa Rd in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are telling people Hamiltion suburbs of Chartwell and Rototuna to stay inside and close windows and doors while firefighters try and douse a building fire.

A fire broke out near a major shopping mall in Hamilton’s Te Rapa about 5.30pm, sending thick black smoke spewing out over the area, prompting authorities to issue an emergency mobile alert about 7pm.

It’s understood the building houses a marine vessel shop, with reports that boats and jet skis are on fire inside.

Police have closed Te Rapa Rd from the intersection with Pukete Rd and Manchester Pl to the Byrant Rd and Sunshine Ave roundabout.

Bystanders told the Herald they could see firetrucks moving in to douse the flames and the blazing building was being evacuated.

Photographs show flames lapping from the roof behind MasterCraft on Te Rapa Rd, near The Base shopping mall.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said residents in Chartwell and Rototuna should shelter inside to avoid the acrid smoke.

A police spokesman said the fire was reported at 5.31pm and asked motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Christine Martin

Fenz got multiple calls to the fire from about 5.30pm and when crews arrived they found the building well involved in flames.

“Crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire. The building is used as boat storage,” the spokesman said.

Fenz northern communications centre shift manage Michael Anderson said there were eight fire trucks battling the blaze, saying there was a ladder truck on scene as well as a command unit, two water tankers and five support vehicles.

“The public are asked to avoid the Te Rapa area until further notice,” their spokesman said.

A fire burns on Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton. Photo / Christine Martin

Bystanders have told the Herald they could see firetrucks moving in to douse the flames and the building ablaze was being evacuated.

A police spokesman said the fire was reported at 5.31pm and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Witnesses have told Stuff they could see boats and jetskis inside the shop in flames.

