One person has died after a vehicle hit a tree in Hamilton.

One person died after a crash in Cobham Drive in Hamilton early yesterday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at 3.50am. Police said yesterday the vehicle had hit a tree.

St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was treated at the scene and taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition

Police said the person had since died.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, they said.

