Hamilton driver on the run after running red light and smashing into oncoming vehicle

Emergency services at the crash on Ulster St in Hamilton last night. Photo / Mavis Maihi-Marshall

The driver of a car that sped through a crash scene where a person was struck by a vehicle ran a red light before smashing into another vehicle in Hamilton's CBD last night.

Police are now looking for the driver who was last seen running towards Pak'nSave on Mill St after avoiding being tracked down by a Police dog unit.

Police were called to Ulster St about 8pm last night after a vehicle reportedly struck a person during an altercation.

While police were making inquiries at the scene another vehicle sped past them, a police media spokesperson said.

Police officers attempted to pull the speeding vehicle over just as it went through a red light and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene and the injured occupants in the other vehicle were taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police are now looking for the driver of the offending vehicle after they were last seen running towards the nearby Pak'nSave on Mill St.

A Police dog unit was also sent to help locate the driver, but they were not found.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call just before 8pm and two ambulances, a manager and a rapid response vehicle attended the crash and transported one patient in a minor condition and the other in a moderate condition to Waikato Hospital. The two other patients were unable to be located.

A witness posted on social media that he ran outside after hearing the crash from his motel room. There was debris scattered across the road.

"There was a lot of aggro at the scene and police went off chasing someone," he posted.