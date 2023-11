The Hamilton District Court has been evacuated amid concerns of a security threat.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the courthouse in Anglesea St at the 11.30am adjournment, and the court is closed until at least 12.30pm.

According to an NZME reporter at the scene, there are unconfirmed concerns of a bomb threat.

The courthouse is already running at reduced capacity with courtroom 4 closed in late October due to mould.