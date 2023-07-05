The 25-year-old was remanded in custody without plea after briefly appearing in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody without plea after briefly appearing in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

A 25-year-old man didn’t seek bail after appearing in court over the alleged murder of a Hamilton woman.

The man successfully sought interim name suppression through his counsel, Kerry Burroughs, when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He was originally charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Paige Tutemahurangi at a Kahikatea Drive property on July 1, but that was today withdrawn by police, and upgraded to murder.

The accused, who stood with his head down throughout proceedings, was remanded in custody without plea by Judge Gordon Matenga.

He will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on July 25.

Tutemahurangi was hospitalised after an alleged serious assault on Saturday.

She died of her injuries in Waikato Hospital on Monday.

Belinda Feek has been a reporter for 19 years, and at the Herald for eight years before joining the Open Justice team in 2022.



