The Halls Transport truck and trailer unit in situ after it and cyclist Mike Leach collided in April 2017. Photo / Belinda Feek

A crash investigator has told an inquest that blind spots weren't an issue in the fatal crash involving a truck and cyclist, and that the driver of the truck should have known where the cyclist was.

Retired teacher and cyclist Graeme Michael [Mike] Leach died after being struck by a truck and trailer unit at the intersection of Te Rapa Rd and Sunshine Ave about 11.30am on April 5, 2017.

A Halls Transport truck, being driven by Auckland man Michael Hodgins, was heading north on Te Rapa Rd approaching the Sunshine Ave roundabout at the time as Leach was cycling north.

Hodgins turned left at the roundabout and collided with Leach on his bike.

The 67-year-old died of severe head injuries.

An inquest into Leach's death being held in the Hamilton District Court today by Coroner Louella Dunn has revealed there were several failures that led to the crash that day.

Police serious crash unit Senior Constable David Tidmarsh said while the truck did have its left blinkers on, it was unclear whether the rear blinker would have been seen by Leach due to when they were turned on.

In his evidence read to the court, Michael Hodgins, of Auckland, thought he'd have time to pass Leach and make the left turn at the roundabout.

"I had a gap so I put my foot down."

Hodgins, who was convicted of careless driving causing Leach's death in 2018, admitted passing Leach as he approached the roundabout.

He said he looked in his mirrors but by then couldn't see Leach and assumed he had either come to a stop or gone up onto the footpath.

The inquest heard how just weeks prior to the crash, Hamilton City Council engaged a contractor to reseal the road and update the road markings.

The contractor was told to stop the cycle lane 30m before the intersection as per the safety recommendations in the updated Manual of traffic signs and markings (Motsam).

However, the contractor forgot the updated request and instead marked out the cycle lanes all the way to the roundabout.

Tidmarsh said the wrong road markings, combined with the driver making the left turn without making sure where Leach was, and also Leach continuing to cycle straight ahead, were all factors in the crash.

From CCTV footage he had viewed, Tidmarsh said it appeared that Leach had no idea the truck was turning left, given his trajectory heading north on impact.

Asked by the coroner to address any issues about blind spots in spots, Senior Constable David Tidmarsh didn't believe that was the problem.

"It's not so much a blind-spot issue ... the driver should have been able to ascertain where Mike was before moving on."

When the Halls Transport truck was checked by serious crash unit staff, they noted several failures.

While that would have taken the truck off the road for immediate maintenance, the failures were not causative of the crash, Tidmarsh said.

Coroner Dunn said there were four issues to determine; does the expectation that a cyclist "take the lane" at a roundabout address safety concerns, does recent modifications to the Te Rapa roundabout address safety concerns, how does HCC monitor roadways to ensure cyclists are safe road users and would any modifications to a truck have reduced the truck's blind spot and are there any realistic recommendations that can be made.

Robyn Denton, of Hamilton City Council, said the roundabout was fixed later in 2017 and upgraded in 2018.

Asked about recommendations for keeping cyclists safe at roundabouts, Denton said the Thomas Rd, Gordonton Rd light intersection had been upgraded to include raised safety platform. It had gone from experiencing up to 15 crashes a year, including a fatality, to now zero.

Denton said to replicate the layout at the Te Rapa Rd/Sunshine Ave roundabout would cost approximately $8 million.

However, Denton said those intersections posed a "shadowing" risk to either a pedestrian or cyclist crossing on a two-lane road as the user could be blocked by a large vehicle which had stopped to allow them to pass - only for them not able to be seen by approaching vehicles in the adjacent lane.

The inquest has six witnesses giving evidence, all experts, and is due to wrap up tomorrow.

Leach's family, including his widow Ann and children, Matt and Kate, are present, along with Hamilton City Council and Halls Transport representatives. Two Waka Kotahi staff are appearing via audio visual link along with more members of Leach's family.

Coroner Dunn indicated she would reserve her decision.