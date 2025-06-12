Police were notified of the incident on Airport Rd, Tamahere, about 10.15am today in which a truck hit an overbridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

A truck has crashed into an overbridge near a Hamilton off-ramp.

Police said they were called to Airport Rd at Tamahere, near the roundabout, about 10.15am.

Police said the truck had been removed, but traffic management was in place while the overbridge was checked.

“Motorists can expect further traffic delays in the area, which was already busy due to Fieldays,” police said.

At 11.15am, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi posted on Facebook that there had been a crash near the Tamahere off-ramp.