Hamilton companies fined after workers suffer chemical burns at galvanising plant

Perry Metal Protection Ltd and Total Access Ltd have both been fined after a two and a half year prosecution came to a close in Hamilton last month. Photo / File

Two companies have been fined after workers suffered chemical burns at a Hamilton metal galvanising plant after a prosecution that has stretched more than two years.

The incident has led to Worksafe issuing a warning to businesses to communicate with each other and staff to ensure workers' health and safety is properly managed.

One staffer had to spend two months with his hands in bandages while the other suffered burns to his right arm, neck and shoulder after the incident at Perry Metal Protection Limited's galvanising facility in Te Rapa.

Perry's were convicted of three health and safety offences and fined $227,500. Total Access Ltd, who assemble and disassemble scaffolding, were convicted of the same charges and fined $165,000.

Reparation of $34,000 was also ordered and to be split between the two victims equally.

The scaffold worker suffered serious chemical burns to his hands while disassembling a scaffold at Perry's plant in April 2018.

Perry's had engaged Total Access to assemble and disassemble the scaffolding which had been put above one of its covered galvanising tanks and immediately adjacent to a tank of caustic soda.

Vapour was able to rise from the tank containing caustic soda, which was uncovered, because of the temperature maintained for the galvanising process.

Vapour condensed on the scaffold, creating residue containing caustic soda.

While pulling the scaffolding down, a worker noticed the handrails were slippery.

By the time the job was finished, his hands were swollen, shaking and throbbing and had black marks on them from chemical burns.

As a result he spent two months with his hands in bandages. Another worker also suffered from burns to his right arm, neck and shoulder.

A WorkSafe investigation found that hazardous vapour from the adjacent tank had condensed on the scaffolding, causing the chemical burns when contacted by the workers.

WorkSafe's Head of Specialist Interventions Simon Humphries said neither company had discussed risks posed by these hazardous chemicals thoroughly.

"Other than the risks of falling into the tanks or inhaling fumes from the tanks neither company considered the risk of these toxic vapours.

"This is a hazardous substance which is extremely harmful when it comes into contact with skin.

"It is extremely disappointing that neither company had the foresight to consider the effects these chemicals may have on workers. Businesses must engage with one another to ensure all health and safety risks are recognised before work on any job takes place."