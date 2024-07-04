The rates increase will reduce by about one percentage point annually over the following four years (15.5%, 14.6%, 13.5%, 12.5%).
Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the council went through a “hard process” to achieve a “fair and reasonable budget, in extraordinarily difficult times”.
“We all acknowledge that it’s not perfect, but I firmly believe it strikes the right balance with regards to the community’s concerns around rates and doing the core work we need to do, to keep our city in good shape today and over the next 10 years,” she said.
“We need to work with Government and do things differently if we are to succeed. Meanwhile, we cannot run the city down while solutions are found. We need new water services, homes and to look after our city. That can’t wait.”
A phased investment in critical infrastructure will total $4.4 billion over the next 10 years.
“The phasing of [this investment] ensures the council remains below the debt limit set by the Local Government Funding Agency, which requires debt to be no more than 285% of our revenue in 2024/25, and no more than 280% in all subsequent years,” Southgate said.
The council said its final version of the Long-Term Plan would see continued delivery of all current services, including retaining the current library and pool opening hours, keeping gardens maintained and the city tidy, and maintaining the kerbside residential rubbish and recycling collection schedule.
The council said it understood the significant financial challenges ratepayers were facing.
“Those challenges are being faced by households and businesses across New Zealand, with interest and inflation rates heavily impacting local government, especially high-growth cities like Hamilton,” a council statement said.