Emergency services responded to a house fire on Maeroa Road, Hamilton, on June 23. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have confirmed a fire in Hamilton yesterday is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services responded to a well-involved building fire on Maeroa Rd around 2.10pm.

Police confirmed to Waikato Herald they “assisted with traffic management, one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation, [and] the fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from Te Rapa, Hamilton, and Chartwell were called to the house fire in Maeroa, Hamilton.

“Crews worked to bring the well-involved fire at a multi-unit building under control. The fire was contained to one unit, and a unit below it sustained some water damage,” the spokesperson said.

“A Specialist Fire Investigator attended, and the cause of the fire was undetermined but likely to have been electrical.”

Fire crews left the scene just after 4pm and said all people were accounted for.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 2.15pm yesterday and responded with one ambulance.

“One patient was treated and transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition,” St John said.

In a media statement yesterday, police said “People are being asked to steer clear of a fire on Maeroa Rd in Hamilton as emergency services work at the scene.”

“It’s understood one person is being medically treated. There are some cordons in place on Maeroa Rd, and people are asked to avoid the area for now,” the statement said.

