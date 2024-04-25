Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith (left) with the MVP of the 2024 Halberg Games, Caelan Harris. Photo / Photosport

Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith (left) with the MVP of the 2024 Halberg Games, Caelan Harris. Photo / Photosport

Waikato athletes Katie Van-Dyk and Caelan Harris clocked up some great achievements at the 2024 Halberg Games in Auckland recently.

The duo took out two of the 23 awards with Van-Dyk receiving the Supporter of the Games Award, while Harris was named the MVP of the Halberg Games.

The Halberg Games are a three-day national sports festival for young New Zealanders with physical disabilities. This year, 220 young athletes took part in the event.

Despite the persistent rain that threatened to dampen spirits, the Halberg Games athletes persevered, showcasing their determination.

Team Manawatū participant Jakob Openshaw-Clark said the best part about the games had been seeing people interacting.

“And all the friendships that people make... Sometimes those friendships can carry on for life, which is pretty amazing.”

Participants gathered to compete and celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and resilience across a wide range of sports, including athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball and crossfit.

A new addition to the Halberg Games and quickly becoming a crowd favourite was the Halberg Mile - in celebration of the charity’s founder Sir Murray Halberg, everyone on-site including supporters, staff and volunteers had the opportunity to take part in this race.

Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith said Halberg is proud to host this event with the help of the Parafed Network.

“For young people participating who are often left out of school or community sport, this is their chance to represent their region with pride and passion, make lifelong friendships and be part of something,” Smith said.

In addition to the sports, there was also a festival filled with fun family activities.

Regional Team’s Most Valuable Team Members

Northland – Cooper Tanga-Walters

Auckland – Boston Marshall

Waikato – Gemma Griffiths

Bay of Plenty – Nico Dunn

Gisborne – Lezae Te Reo

Hawke’s Bay – Tahlia Evans

Taranaki – Mahia Stephens

Whanganui – Max Walshe

Manawatū – Tiana Gray

Wellington – Nathaniel Wood

Tasman – Prayer Macdonald

Canterbury – Tallulah Mackay

South Canterbury – Luca Karl-Fassbender

Otago – Liberty Francis

Southland – Eloise Hoiz

Other Halberg Awards

Flight Centre Foundation Supporter of the Games Award – Katie Van-Dyk, Waikato

Lindsay Foundation Fair Play Award - Mahia Stephens, Taranaki

ISPS Handa Moment of the Games - Samuel Baylis, Manawatū

Aotearoa Gaming Trust Spirit of the Games Award (Male) – Asher Lewis

Joyce Fisher Trust Spirit of the Games Award (Female) – Nova Keen, Otago

Modelez New Zealand Team Spirit of the Games Award – Team Manawatū

David Levene Foundation Award for the Most Promising Athlete – Tiana Gray, Manawatū

MVP of the Halberg Games – The Sir Murray Halberg Cup – Caelan Harris, Waikato