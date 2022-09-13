Hail the almighty Dora - Napier penguin of the moment

Penguin of the Year Dora delivers her victory speech at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Adorable karora Dora has finally attracted the appropriate aura, with the once-abandoned chick named the fifth Penguin of the Year in an online vote stretching from the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier as far as the UK, Europe, China and north and south America.

According to aquarium supervisor of birds, Rebekah Cuthbert, thousands of fans responded, with more than 25 per cent supporting Dora, a perennial favourite but until now not quite good enough for the penguin win, and the valued prize of extra fish.

Many schools got involved, both local and international, incorporating Penguin of the Year into their lessons, as did businesses and organisations using it as a team-building exercise, sparking "thousands" of comments as the aquarium prompts global understanding of care need for protection of penguins and other wildlife.

Dora came to the aquarium at only 5 days old as an abandoned chick, and is "famous" for her prima-donna behaviour at aquarium sanctuary Penguin Cove, Cuthbert says.

Following in the paddle steps of former acclaimed Timmy, Draco, Captain and Mo, she is "well-loved as one of the first penguins to greet visitors as they come to Penguin Cove", Cuthbert says.

In keeping with some of the past bad-boy tendencies of such winners as Timmy and Mo, Dora's other "attributes" include a "continued vendetta against male keepers, wanting to stay in bed all day and stealing the limelight during keeper talks".

A kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, said children voted on Dora for a maths lesson, each child having one vote, and Dora was their winner.

"She reminds us a lot of the little girls in our class, Go Dora!" the teacher said.

A participant from Malaysia wrote: "This is such a clever way to engage your followers and spread awareness. #teamdora."