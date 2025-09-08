The northern end of Hāhei Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula, where a boy died after falling from a cliff. Photo / Al Williams
A young teen and his friend on holiday had spent an afternoon paddleboarding and exploring the area before they climbed a cliff face together.
But as the 13-year-old boy, whose identity has been suppressed, climbed ahead of the girl, she expressed concern at how high they were.
Momentslater, the boy, who agreed they were quite high, fell past the girl and onto the rocks below them. He died at the scene.
Now, Coroner Michael Robb has said the boy’s death, which occurred at Hāhei Beach on January 11 this year, served as a tragic reminder that young people can lack full appreciation of the dangers involved in some activities.
The circumstances that arose for his family were “a parent’s worst nightmare”, the coroner said.
“I am aware of their intense sense of grief, of loss, and of what might have been done to prevent his death.
“I recognise that children climb, and I have had to conduct coronial inquiries into other deaths where a child has climbed a tree, or terrain, or a structure, and has unexpectedly got into difficulty with fatal consequences.
“It is difficult to anticipate every danger.”
