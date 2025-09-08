Advertisement
Hāhei Beach tragedy: Coroner warns of climbing dangers after boy’s death

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The northern end of Hāhei Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula, where a boy died after falling from a cliff. Photo / Al Williams

A young teen and his friend on holiday had spent an afternoon paddleboarding and exploring the area before they climbed a cliff face together.

But as the 13-year-old boy, whose identity has been suppressed, climbed ahead of the girl, she expressed concern at how high they were.

Moments

