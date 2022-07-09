Häagen-Dazs Mini Cups: Only the vanilla cups are affected. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry for Primary Industries has issued a recall for batches of Häagen-Dazs icecream after fumigant contamination was detected.

The ministry says the recall affects batches of its Classic Collection Mini Cups icecream product with best before dates between July 4, 2022 and up to and including July 21, 2023.

The mini cups are sold as a four-pack in a 95ml cardboard carton. Only the vanilla cups in these packs are affected.

"Low level chemical [ethylene oxide] contamination" has been listed as the reason behind the recall, and the ministry says customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

"Ethylene oxide is used as a fumigant for controlling post-harvest insects, moulds, and pathogens in a variety of food.

"The use of ethylene oxide on foods is being phased out worldwide which include New Zealand," the ministry says.

"Due to the low concentration of ethylene oxide, the acute food safety risk is low and for the risk to be of any concern the exposure needs to be continual over a long period of time."