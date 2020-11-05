Guy Fawkes: Fire crews attend 15 incidents around the country

Fire and Emergency NZ have reported a fairly quiet Guy Fawkes night. Photo / File

Firefighters responded to 15 fireworks-related incidents around the country - but that is still considered a quiet night.

In Auckland, Fire and Emergency NZ were called to three fireworks-related incidents around the city - where the bad weather possibly hampered some people's plans.

Fire crews were slightly busier in Christchurch, however, with six call-outs throughout the night.

It was a particularly quiet night in the lower North Island. There was one call-out in Wellington and another in Whanganui.

There were four other incidents related to fireworks in other parts of the country, FENZ said.

In comparison to last night's 15 call-outs, fire crews attended 250 fireworks-related incidents on the week of Guy Fawkes last year - between November 2 and November 9.

Meanwhile, a house fire on Devon St, in Greymouth, kept firefighters busy about 8pm. It was brought under control by about 9pm, FENZ said.

No one was injured and the fire is not thought to be suspicious or related to a fireworks-incident.

A fire investigator will head out to the single-storey house this morning to work out what caused the blaze.