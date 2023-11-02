It is unlikely National and Act will be able to form a government alone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working around the clock to ensure exit efforts from Gaza and the Beatles release final single Now and Then which was 45 years in the making. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A new poll shows the majority of New Zealanders want recreational fireworks banned, while Auckland Zoo is asking its neighbours to not let off fireworks this year for fear of seeing scared endangered birds flee nests.

Data released by AA Insurance shows 53 per cent of those surveyed supported a ban on backyard displays and a further 20 per cent wanted fireworks banned outright.

The survey suggests people’s top reasons behind the call was scaring animals, fire risk, getting hurt, social disruption and irresponsible use.

AA’s head of home claims Tom Bartlett said fireworks and their effects had long been debated and it appeared that nearly three-quarters of Kiwis now wanted a ban in place for recreational or “backyard” use, at least.

The Herald understands the Paerata Rise sub-division in South Auckland has permanently prohibited the setting off of fireworks.

Auckland Zoo has this year made a plea to immediate neighbours saying, while they wanted people to celebrate Guy Fawkes with whānau and friends, there were other ways to do it rather than let off noisy and dangerous fireworks.

“We’re asking you to prioritise the wellbeing of animals, both wild and domestic,” said the zoo’s head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson.

“Wild birds around the motu are at the height of breeding season. Here at Auckland Zoo, we currently have precious taonga like pāteke, tīeke, kiwi, kea and korimako breeding, all of which are at risk of deserting their eggs if disturbed.”

Gibson said the zoo team had plans and measures to keep all the animals in their care safe over the Guy Fawkes period, but “there really is little we can do about fireworks exploding nearby, day and night”.

Fireworks can have a detrimental effect on domestic and wild animals. Photo / Paul Taylor

“To help the zoo animals and all the pets and wildlife in the community, we’re especially calling on those living close to the zoo in nearby streets and suburbs, and those attending local schools, to refrain from letting off fireworks.”

The SPCA echoed Auckland Zoo asking New Zealanders to not purchase and light fireworks this Guy Fawkes.

Chief executive Todd Westwood said it was time the private sale and use of fireworks was banned in order to protect animals.

“Every year, SPCA receives dozens of welfare calls relating to animals that have been negatively impacted by the use of fireworks including injuries, frightened animals, pets that have run away in distress and, occasionally, deliberate abuse of animals with fireworks.

“Despite huge public support, the Government has failed year after year to address this issue, so now we’re asking New Zealanders to take a stand for animals so that they don’t suffer this fireworks season.”

SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said the loud noises and bright flashes from fireworks could cause severe distress among household pets, farmed animals and even wildlife such as native birds, which were often nesting during Guy Fawkes.

“Research shows that fireworks can have both short- and long-term impacts on bird populations, from the initial panic causing birds to flee an area or even death, to long-term impacts on breeding success.

“A survey of horse guardians in New Zealand also found that 35 per cent of respondents reported having horses break through a fence in response to fireworks, and more than a quarter of respondents reported horses sustaining injuries.”