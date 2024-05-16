It takes several Taradale players to stop charging Gis Int A player Archie Alder at the Super 11 lightweight rugby tournament held in Gisborne. Photo / Liam Clayton

The Gisborne Intermediate School chaperones were angels of mercy last Friday.

Those 25 thoughtful students, with their cups of hot chocolate and marshmallows, prevented parents and staff from icing up at the Super 11 under-48kg rugby tournament last Friday.

Te Puke won five out of five games, including the final 3-2 against Tauranga, in the eight-team tournament.

The Gis Int A team under Barry Huhu came third after winning the longest game of the 10-on-the-field tournament in golden point extra time.

They did it with a gutbuster 3-2 victory over Mount Maunganui. Left-wing George Loffler, who scored the opening try of the tourney nine seconds into an 11-0 win over Taradale, dotted down to decide the epic 3rd-4th playoff.

Gisborne Intermediate School's players of the day at the Super 11 lightweight rugby tournament were Taniwha’s Austin Young, Lennyx Leach of the Giants and Jack Roberts of Gis Int A.

Rotorua beat Reg Namana’s Gis Int Giants 6-2 in the 5th-6th playoff and Gis Int Taniwha, who got the first try in the duel for 7th-8th, were in peak form before an injury to a Taradale player saw that match called off in the second half at 1-all.

David Milne told his gritty Taniwha that he was proud of every one of them and that it was an honour to have been their coach.

The tournament produced great rugby, with the likes of Tauranga lock Toby Retallick - nephew of All Black Brodie - saying that the speed at which the seven minutes-per-half games were played, and the fun that he’d had with his team on the trip, made for a great experience.

Poverty Bay Rugby’s Miah Nikora was pleased with the contribution the Gisborne Boys’ High School referees made to an event nearing its 20th year.

Those eight officials kept up with play, their positioning was good and their communication improved over the course of five rounds.