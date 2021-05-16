'Gusts of 100kmh': Wind watch in place for southern Hawke's Bay

A wind watch is in place for areas south of Hastings from 4am on Tuesday until 12am Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Batten down your trampolines and abandoned houses - severe gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour are possible for parts of Hawke's Bay south of Hastings over the next few days.

A wind watch is in place from 4am on Tuesday until 12am Wednesday, hitting parts of Tararua District and areas south of Hastings.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane

said a low was moving across the North Island, bringing strong north westerlies.

"From the morning we see those winds starting to pick up quite a bit, especially about the coastal areas and in exposed places."

She said severe gusts of more than 100km/h could be expected, though the average wind speeds would be lower.

Drivers should watch for the usual hazards associated with wind warnings, look out for fallen branches and tie down vulnerable items, she said.

"We always hear about flying trampolines."

While temperatures are "not too cold yet", winds will shift from northwesterly to south easterly closer to the weekend, bringing in cooler temperatures.

"Probably for Hawke's Bay it's a bit on the cooler side but we are heading into the end of meteorological autumn."