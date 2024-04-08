MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

A volley of rapid gunfire rang out before a loud car engine could be heard leaving Greenhithe in a late-night drive-by house shooting.

Police are investigating the incident, which left a residential property riddled with bullets and a car burnt out a short distance away.

One resident told the Herald he heard eight shots “in quick succession” before a car screeched off down the road at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

“The shots definitely sounded like [they came from a] rifle from the cracks and much larger than a 22 calibre.”

He said it sounded a V8 car screeched away down Upper Harbour Drive.

Gunshots were not uncommon in the area, he claimed. He hears one once every three months, either from the farmers in the area or from “criminal activity”.

Multiple community members said the house is “known for its police visits” and causing trouble.

Car and home break-ins were common in the area, given its secluded location, but crime of this severity was not.

Another resident said she also heard the shots and the loud car moments before the sound of the police helicopter.

“That made my stomach drop,” she said.

“It kept going between Northcote and Schnapper Rock for a while and eventually it went elsewhere.”

Police said they were investigating the incident, which included looking into a burnt-out car found a short distance away.

“A number of bullet holes have been located in the house,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting said.

No injuries have been reported after the shooting.

Bunting said police had reviewed CCTV footage and spoken with a number of witnesses to determine what occurred and identify those involved.

“Police understand this would have been a distressing incident for the community. Police will have a presence in the area over the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and further our inquiries.”

Police were expected to complete a scene examination today.

Anyone who has CCTV footage or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

“You can report information by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number 240407/9228.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.















































