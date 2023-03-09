Voyager 2022 media awards
Guns and stolen property found during Porirua police raid

A search warrant turned up a number of items of interest. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A police search warrant in Porirua has turned up a large amount of stolen property and guns.

The warrant was executed yesterday at an address on Commerce Crescent following three burglaries on the street in recent weeks.

Five people were present at the address and items of clothing linked to these burglaries were included in the property seized by police - however, no charges were filed.

“At this stage, no charges have been filed, however police are following strong lines of inquiry to identify those responsible,” a spokesperson said.

“Police want to assure the community that we are committed to holding the offenders of these crimes to account. If you have recently been burgled, please make sure you report this to police and include as much detail as possible about stolen items in your report.”


