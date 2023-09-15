Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after a driver's gumboot got stuck behind her accelerator. Photo / 123RF

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after a driver's gumboot got stuck behind her accelerator. Photo / 123RF

Two drivers were taken to Dunedin Hospital after a woman’s gumboot got stuck behind her accelerator, causing a two-vehicle crash.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to the collision at 7.15pm yesterday.

A 21-year-old woman was driving behind the car of a 63-year-old man when they started to approach the intersection of Anzac Ave and Frederick St.

One of the woman’s gumboots became stuck behind her vehicle’s brake and accelerator, leaving her unable to slow down.

She tried to swerve to avoid the car in front but ended up crashing into the back of it.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for assessment and appeared to be suffering from shock and whiplash, Bond said.

The vehicles were reported to be blocking one lane.

The road was clear by about 8.15pm.