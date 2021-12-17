'Guess who's coming to dinner?' New Zealand Police's post goes viral

Police have a Christmas message for anyone who might have a warrant out for their arrest. Photo / Facebook

New Zealand Police believe showing a photo of the meal above will encourage those with warrants out for their arrest to pay their local station a visit.

A Facebook post by the police has gone viral, with more than 12,000 reactions in just a few hours.

In the post, NZ Police warned certain people that if they don't get in touch with authorities before Christmas, this could end up being their meal for the holidays.

"Guess who's coming to dinner? Hopefully not you," the post began.

"Do you have a warrant for your arrest or think you may have a warrant for your arrest? Come in to your local police station and get it cleared up today," it continues.

According to the post, as of "lunch time Friday 24 December, the courts will be closed meaning if you get caught over the festive season you are likely to spend a night or two in police custody".

"Spend time with your family this Christmas not with us, cos this is what you'll be eating," police added, hoping the look of the meal, which looked like mashed potato, frozen mixed veges and some sort of non-descript meat, would work as a deterrent for people to leave business unfinished.

Guess who's coming to dinner? Hopefully not you. Do you have a warrant for your arrest or think you may have a warrant... Posted by New Zealand Police on Thursday, December 16, 2021

It appears the post did not work out as expected.

Many believed the meal in question looked all right, particularly when compared to the prospect of no Christmas meal at all.

"That's better than nothing you have a roof over your head, bed, toilet a meal that's 5 star motel right there only thing missing is wifi," one person said.

"That actually doesn't look too bad and is better than what I eat most nights," another person said.

"That's a great meal for most the people in poverty ... I know I'm going to jail instead of a retirement home when I'm older ... way better looked after ... and it's free of charge," someone else responded.

"May I please be considered?" another Facebook user wrote.

Judging by the comments, it's possible that rather than encourage people to clear up their warrants, police ended up inviting them over for Christmas.