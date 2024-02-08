Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police have arrested four people after shots were reportedly fired in South Auckland last night.

At around 11.30pm, police received a number of reports of hearing what sounded like a gun being discharged on Roys Rd in Weymouth.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander Inspector Adam Pyne said the group of four had allegedly pulled into a carpark and discharged a shotgun multiple times towards an estuary.

“Police quickly located the car and carried out an armed vehicle stop, taking the four occupants into custody without issue,” he said.

“A shotgun was found in the vehicle along with a number of live and spent cartridges.

“This is another example of some great police work in removing firearms out of the hands of criminals and holding them to account while keeping our community safe.

A 43-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Pyne said Kiwi communities can help police by reporting incidents that are happening now by calling 111.

Other information can be reported to olice on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.