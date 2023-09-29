The tractor leading the pack at Te Awamutu's 2022 Groundswell NZ protest. Photo/Kate Durie.

Groundswell NZ’s Drive 4 Change will pass through Waikato roads over the next few days.

The convoy of rural protesters are travelling from Invercargill to Auckland and had reached the southern end of Waikato by Friday morning, stopping in Tirau for the night.

On Saturday the convoy would meet in Te Awamutu before heading to The Base, Te Rapa in Hamilton on Saturday and onto Auckland on Sunday.

Groundswell co-founders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson have been doing the whole trek, meeting up with local farmers to boost the convoy along the way.

They have a simple political message “Things are bad, you need to vote, and you need to vote for change”.

The event was expected to finish at the Ellerslie Racecourse at 1pm on Sunday, October 1.

The convoy would leave Bunnings Carpark Te Awamutu at 9.30am on Saturday and travel up State Highway 3 towards Hamilton Airport, before turning onto Airport Road.

It would then head towards State Highway 1 towards the turn-off into Hamilton City, near Hillcrest.

They would then continue along Cambridge Road before turning onto Grey Street, Hamilton East, and then across Anzac Parade.

The convoy would then travel down Victoria Street and stop at The Base, Te Rapa.





