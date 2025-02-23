- Multiple System Atrophy can quickly reduce an active, healthy person to a state of near-total immobility, with life expectancy just five to 10 years.
- Now, a New Zealand-led study has challenged long-held beliefs about the root causes of the devastating neurodegenerative disorder.
- The just-published findings also open up potential new avenues for therapy for the disorder, which remains without a cure.
Groundbreaking Kiwi-led research is prompting a rethink about what causes a rare but devastating neurodegenerative disorder – and may prove a turning point for new therapies.
Afflicting an estimated four in 100,000 people, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain, affecting movement, balance and basic functions like breathing, speech, digestion and bladder control.
Often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s, it’s so aggressive that it can quickly reduce a vibrant, active person to a state of near-total immobility – life expectancy for those diagnosed is typically just five to 10 years - and there remains no cure.
But a new study, led by the University of Auckland’s Dr Birger Victor Dieriks, has uncovered some crucial new avenues for scientists to explore.