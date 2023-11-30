Speed and precision were the name of the game when three teams lined up for a free grocery grab at Kāpiti New World, in Paraparaumu, this morning.
The lucky shoppers were at the supermarket after first, second and third-place tickets were drawn earlier in the week as part of a Paraparaumu Beach School annual fundraiser.
The three winning raffle tickets, out of a total of 2130 tickets at $5 each, were drawn by principal Jess Ward and supervised by Constable Andy Morrell.
The action got underway at 7.30am with third-place ticket winner Verna Gregan, from Raumati Beach, who got her daughter Rebekah Wansborough to grab while great-niece Bella Duseigneur pushed a trolley.
The pair set a cracking pace and managed to get an impressive $752.58 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.
“It was pretty hectic,” Rebekah said.
“We came in the night before and did a walk-through so we were prepared and knew where everything was.”
Next were second ticket winners Janine and Tim Scott, from Te Horo, who had 90 seconds. Tim, who was wearing a motorsport cap, went into overdrive as he loaded up a trolley with Janine pushing and providing directions. They grabbed $761.12 of groceries.
“It makes your brain scramble because you think you’ve got it all sorted but it all goes out the window,” Janine said.
“It was good fun though.”
And lastly came first-place winners Netty Adrian and Peter Kendall, from Paraparaumu, who had 120 seconds. Peter led the charge while Netty pushed a trolley. They managed to get $524.87 of groceries.
“We were nervous but very happy,” Netty said.
Proceeds from the raffle will go towards buying a shade canopy for the school.