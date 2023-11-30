Janine Scott in full grocery grab mode. Photo / David Haxton

Speed and precision were the name of the game when three teams lined up for a free grocery grab at Kāpiti New World, in Paraparaumu, this morning.

The lucky shoppers were at the supermarket after first, second and third-place tickets were drawn earlier in the week as part of a Paraparaumu Beach School annual fundraiser.

The three winning raffle tickets, out of a total of 2130 tickets at $5 each, were drawn by principal Jess Ward and supervised by Constable Andy Morrell.

Grocery grab participants, from left, Janine and Tim Scott, Bella Duseigneur, Rebekah Wansborough, Verna Gregan, Peter Kendall and Netty Adrian. Photo / David Haxton

The action got underway at 7.30am with third-place ticket winner Verna Gregan, from Raumati Beach, who got her daughter Rebekah Wansborough to grab while great-niece Bella Duseigneur pushed a trolley.

The pair set a cracking pace and managed to get an impressive $752.58 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

“It was pretty hectic,” Rebekah said.

Rebekah Wansborough sets off, followed by Bella Duseigneur. Photo / David Haxton

“We came in the night before and did a walk-through so we were prepared and knew where everything was.”

Next were second ticket winners Janine and Tim Scott, from Te Horo, who had 90 seconds. Tim, who was wearing a motorsport cap, went into overdrive as he loaded up a trolley with Janine pushing and providing directions. They grabbed $761.12 of groceries.

“It makes your brain scramble because you think you’ve got it all sorted but it all goes out the window,” Janine said.

Tim Scott loads up a ham, watched by wife Janine. Photo / David Haxton

“It was good fun though.”

And lastly came first-place winners Netty Adrian and Peter Kendall, from Paraparaumu, who had 120 seconds. Peter led the charge while Netty pushed a trolley. They managed to get $524.87 of groceries.

Peter Kendall grabs a ham, watched by Netty Adrian. Photo / David Haxton

“We were nervous but very happy,” Netty said.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards buying a shade canopy for the school.