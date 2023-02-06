Greymouth Tornado: Shocking footage shows twister ripping through Cobden School

Watch: Tornado tears through Cobden School overnight. Video/ Cobden School.

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a tornado ripping through a West Coast school last night.

The twister tore through a number of houses and Cobden School, leaving blown-out windows and ripped-up roofs.

Video from the local school shows the tornado blast through the schoolyard shortly after midnight.

The footage shows winds spinning across the area, flecks of light appearing and rain hurtling around.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson told the Herald this morning that the tornado had come as a “surprise” to residents after calm weather.

“It is terrible to hear. I didn’t experience it but I understand four properties have been affected and a portion of Cobden School’s roof has been ripped up.

“We are meeting with Civil Defence this afternoon to discuss further.”

Firefighters in Cobden have been up all night responding to reports of damage sustained by the tornado. Photo / Tania Gibson

Gibson said she spoke to the fire chief and there was more damage to other properties.

“The tornado has shot right through the track. One house lost its shed completely, and there’s a trampoline in the middle of the road. I am heading there now.”

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the suburb of Cobden shortly before 1am after reports that two houses had been damaged by a tornado.

A Southern fire communications spokesman said they were told two houses had been affected, but that they were later told by Police that up to four homes had been damaged.

The spokesman described windows being blown out and firefighters being requested to help with putting on roof tarps.

Fire crews are expected back at the properties this morning, he said, and there were no reports of injuries.

A part of the Cobden School's roof pulled up last night as a tornado hit the suburb. Photo / Tania Gibson

A police spokesperson said about 12.50am a resident on Fox St in Cobden called to report that windows had been blown in by what appeared to be a tornado.

“While they were on the phone with police, the person reported their neighbour’s roof had come off. A patrol also found a roof at the school had been partially lifted, though there are no reports of injuries.”



