Firefighters in Cobden have been up all night fixing damage to properties after a “surprise” tornado hit the area overnight.

The tornado tore through a number of houses and a local school, leaving blown-out windows and ripped-up roofs.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson told the Herald this morning that the tornado had come as a “surprise” to residents after calm weather.

“It is terrible to hear. I didn’t experience it but I understand four properties have been affected and a portion of Cobden School’s roof has been ripped up.

“We are meeting with Civil Defence this afternoon to discuss further.”

Tornado that hit Cobden overnight ripped roofs off of properties. Photo / Tania Gibson

Gibson posted pictures of the aftermath on Facebook and said she had gone to assess the damage.

Gibson said the small tornado went through the suburb, hitting properties along Cardwell, Ward and Fox streets.

“I have been over and seen our hard-working volunteers at the Cobden Fire Station who have been up most of the night and are still on the job helping to make the affected homes weather-tight.

“The residents in the worst-hit houses are thankfully safe and unharmed and are getting the resources they need.

A part of Cobden school roof pulled up last night as a tornado hit the suburb. Photo / Tania Gibson

“The Cobden School pool roof has partially lifted and there is debris where you can see it cut through the school and affected areas.

“A big thanks to our fire teams and police for the work they do. Our Grey District Council building inspectors are also working with the residents who have been damaged, on-site and Electronet has checked the lines.”

Gibson said the council had a Civil Defence update meeting.

South Westland still had road closures and power outages but they were being worked on, she said.

Firefighters in Cobden have been up all night responding to reports of damage sustained in a tornado. Photo / Tania Gibson

She encouraged people to check social media if they planned to travel.

“The good news is weather warnings have been lifted so hopefully now the issues that have risen can be worked on and fixed. Thank you again to everyone who has been working throughout the night across the coast.”

Gibson said she spoke to the fire chief and he told her “one house lost its shed completely, and there’s a trampoline in the middle of the road”.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the suburb of Cobden shortly before 1am after reports that two houses had been damaged by a tornado.

A Southern fire communications spokesman said they were told two houses had been affected, but that they were later told by police that up to four homes had been damaged.

The spokesman described windows being blown out and firefighters being requested to help with putting on roof tarps.

Fire crews are expected back at the properties this morning, he said, and there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokesperson said about 12.50am a resident on Fox St, Cobden, called to report that windows had been blown in by what appeared to be a tornado.

“While they were on the phone with police, the person reported their neighbour’s roof had come off. A patrol also found a roof at the school had been partially lifted, though there are no reports of injuries.”



