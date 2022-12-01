A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken into custody on meth charges. Photo / NZME

Two people in Greymouth have been charged with supplying and a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

Police carried out search warrants in the West Coast town on Wednesday, and as a result a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken into custody.

They both appeared in Greymouth District Court and are expected to reappear later this month.

“Police and our partner agencies are committed to targeting those involved In this type of criminal behaviour,” a police spokesperson said.

“Methamphetamine devastates users and their families and the harm caused from this is immeasurable.”

The public has been asked to alert police should they be aware of or concerned about criminal activity in their communities, particularly that of the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

The public can contact police, either on 105 or anonymously on Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.



