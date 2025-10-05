Morris, who had more than 20 years’ experience on the frontline before becoming a volunteer support officer (VSO), was summarily dismissed in April this year after a lengthy investigation and period of agreed paid leave.
In a personal grievance, he alleged his employer had no substantive reasons to justify the dismissal.
He claimed it was preceded by a suspension and investigation he considered was “procedurally deficient in manner”, and sought reinstatement and compensation.
Fire and Emergency NZ contended the process was procedurally fair and in accordance with good faith obligations.
It said suspension was necessary in the circumstances and the independent investigation established grounds to warrant a decision of summary dismissal.
Signs of trouble
Morris started working as one of three VSOs servicing the West Coast area from Greymouth in 2014.
The role involved liaison and support to eight volunteer brigades throughout the West Coast.
Morris was overseen by a group manager who reported to the district manager, Myles Taylor.
Trouble arose over comments Morris reportedly made at an introductory meeting to a volunteer brigade about the capabilities of female firefighters.
He allegedly said, “While females are not the strongest members on the ground, women brought a softer aspect and excelled in other areas.”
A suit includes the overtrousers, jacket, gloves, helmet and boots worn by staff while firefighting.
It was part of Morris’s role to arrange the gear swap.
Beck said a problem emerged with the female firefighter’s suit sizing and Morris’s response, by insisting the sizing was correct, led to an exchange that upset her.
The following Monday a further exchange over the suit occurred between him and the woman who was alone at the brigade’s station, when she made it clear that she did not want to discuss the matter further.
She said she felt intimidated and upset and messaged her partner, the brigade’s chief fire officer, for help.
Morris later refuted the allegations about his behaviour and claimed that claims he was “dismissive and aggressive” were not only misleading but also slanderous.
In a later opportunity to explain his case. Morris said he “accepted a misunderstanding” had resulted and apologised for any offence that had occurred.
Taylor was alerted to the concerns in a series of emails from the chief fire officer who said brigade members “felt baited and antagonised by Crawford, which we find doesn’t sit well with Fenz values”. He also described Morris’s conduct after the house fire as abrasive.
The emails, which had been preceded by a telephone call in which the gear issue was recounted, suggested brigade members felt unsafe engaging Morris and asked to have no interchanges with him “until this issue is resolved”.
Taylor replied they would discuss a safety plan and that he would seek internal HR advice on the matter.
Morris gave evidence of the humiliation the dismissal caused after what was a lengthy and distressing investigation that effectively ended the long firefighting career he saw as a community vocation rather than just a job.
He described the impact on him and his whānau as being worse because he lived in a small community where “gossip was rife”, which had led to a sense of whakama (shame).
Morris considered the allegations that he did not value female firefighters’ contribution to be “very upsetting”, as he described respect for wāhine as being part of his upbringing.
Beck said after carefully weighing all contextual factors, Fire and Emergency NZ had not reasonably established that Morris’s overall conduct met the threshold of serious misconduct.
Rather, it fell into the category of an “emerging performance” or misconduct issue related to his communication style and “embattled approach” to his work relationships.
Beck said it should have been dealt with in a timely fashion with a carefully crafted performance plan setting out expectations around communication matters.
