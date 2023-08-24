Diamonds on Richmond which was robbed last week by armed offenders. Photo / Dean Purcell

Diamonds on Richmond which was robbed last week by armed offenders. Photo / Dean Purcell

New details have emerged of an aggravated robbery in Grey Lynn almost a week on from the brazen diamond heist, with the armed offenders still on the loose.

The group stormed Diamonds on Richmond, Richmond Rd, and made off with a haul of stolen goods last Friday afternoon. The store has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

A customer, who was having jewellery cleaned at the store, told the Herald one of the offenders was disguised as a workman so he could gain entry to the store and another had a firearm.

The customer also claimed the disguised offender got into the back room, “where the very expensive diamonds are kept”. The customer said it was a very well-organised heist.

Diamonds on Richmond was robbed last week by armed offenders. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police today confirmed one of the offenders disguised himself, wearing hi-visibility clothing.

Another was armed with what police believe was an air rifle and was described to the Herald by the business as “a gun”.

In November 2015, a car rammed into the storefront, which owner Michael Wobcke speculated was an attempted nighttime ram raid. Photo /Jason Oxenham

A Diamonds on Richmond staff member today spoke to the Herald through a closed, smashed glass door and security gate. Cracks radiated from the point of impact inches from the lock.

A notice in the window said they were only accepting custom by appointment. Several staff were inside.





“It was a very serious incident. You can see we still aren’t operating normally,” the staff member said.

“We’ll be making a few [security] changes. We won’t make any comment.”

In July 2022, four people smashed glass countertops and took jewellery, some of which was later found in an abandoned car. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A vehicle, which was seen fleeing the area immediately after the aggravated robbery, was found abandoned in a nearby Ponsonby car park later on Friday evening.

Police have forensically examined the vehicle and “are following positive lines of inquiry,” a spokeswoman for the police said.

“Investigations are continuing,” the spokeswoman said.

Police stayed at the scene late into Friday evening, inquiring with the business owner to try and work out what happened. Additional officers were tasked to make inquiries in the surrounding area.

The police Eagle helicopter circled around the Grey Lynn and Ponsonby areas as officers responded to the robbery.

In July 2022, four people smashed glass countertops and took jewellery, some of which was later found in an abandoned car. In August 2021, during Auckland’s level 4 Covid lockdown, neighbours and their dog thwarted an attempted robbery.

Diamonds on Richmond's front door after an attempted burglary during level 4 lockdown in August 2021. Photo / Supplied

In November 2015, a car rammed into the storefront, which owner Michael Wobcke speculated was an attempted nighttime ram raid. Wobcke found a young man injured in the car the following morning.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.