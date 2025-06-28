“While the company respects people’s right to protest, Greenpeace’s dangerous actions yesterday put a working crew of more than 40 at immense risk, as well as themselves.
“The vessels being so close to the Atlantis, touching the boat for extended periods of time, was extremely dangerous, illegal and should not be tolerated.”
Moore said there would be no further comment while the incident was being investigated by authorities.
Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Juan Parada, onboard the Rainbow Warrior said, “Appalled by the most recent evidence of destruction, people defending the oceans rebranded this Talley’s vessel today to expose the bottom trawling industry for what they are: ocean killers.”
Parada said Talley’s bottom trawlers dragged their heavy trawl nets across the seafloor and over seamounts.
“They bulldoze everything in their path, including killing precious marine life from coral to fur seals, dolphins and seabirds.”
Parada said many people were familiar with the footage of bottom trawling in David Attenborough’s film Ocean.
“It’s happening right here, right now.”
Parada said they were proud of the action taken and demanded that bottom trawling stop.
“The Amaltal Atlantis trawls in the waters of Aotearoa, and has previously received permits to trawl in the High Seas of the South Pacific. Their trail of destruction is wide and long-lasting,” Parada said.
In March, Greenpeace Aotearoa documented swathes of destroyed coral in areas of the Tasman Sea intensively trawled by New Zealand bottom trawlers.
New Zealand is the only country still bottom trawling in the High Seas of the Tasman, Greenpeace said.
“It’s time Talley’s, the trawling industry, and the government listened to the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who want ocean health valued over industry profits,” Parada said.
“From depleted fish numbers to smashed coral, dead sharks and seabirds, the cost of bottom trawling is too high. To protect the ocean for the future and safeguard the ocean we all love, bottom trawling must stop.”
Seafood New Zealand CEO Lisa Futschek Greenpeace’s actions were “foolhardy and dangerous”, and potentially put lives at risk.
“The next steps will be a matter for the authorities. We would say that this is not the right way to achieve anything.”