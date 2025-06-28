Greenpeace Aotearoa activists have confronted a bottom trawler on the Chatham Rise, rebranding it “ocean killer”. Photo / Greenpeace

Responding today, Talley’s said it was planning legal action, which “may include the arrest of the Rainbow Warrior”.

Talley’s general manager of fishing Leon Moore told the Herald the Amaltal Atlantis was fishing yesterday 96km off the coast of the South Island when the Rainbow Warrior launched two inflatable boats.

The boats came alongside the moving fishing vessel to “paint it with graffiti” while it was legally operating, he said.

“While the company respects people’s right to protest, Greenpeace’s dangerous actions yesterday put a working crew of more than 40 at immense risk, as well as themselves.

“The vessels being so close to the Atlantis, touching the boat for extended periods of time, was extremely dangerous, illegal and should not be tolerated.”

Moore said there would be no further comment while the incident was being investigated by authorities.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Juan Parada, onboard the Rainbow Warrior said, “Appalled by the most recent evidence of destruction, people defending the oceans rebranded this Talley’s vessel today to expose the bottom trawling industry for what they are: ocean killers.”

Parada said Talley’s bottom trawlers dragged their heavy trawl nets across the seafloor and over seamounts.

“They bulldoze everything in their path, including killing precious marine life from coral to fur seals, dolphins and seabirds.”

Parada said many people were familiar with the footage of bottom trawling in David Attenborough’s film Ocean.

“It’s happening right here, right now.”

Greenpeace Aotearoa activists have confronted a bottom trawler on the Chatham Rise, rebranding it “ocean killer”. Photo / Greenpeace

Parada said they were proud of the action taken and demanded that bottom trawling stop.

“The Amaltal Atlantis trawls in the waters of Aotearoa, and has previously received permits to trawl in the High Seas of the South Pacific. Their trail of destruction is wide and long-lasting,” Parada said.

Talley’s history of bottom trawling

Talley’s vessels have a long history of carrying out bottom trawling destruction, Parada said.

In 2018, the Amaltal Apollo trawled in a protected area on the Lord Howe Rise, in the international waters of the Tasman Sea.

The Amaltal Mariner was convicted of trawling in a marine reserve off Kaikōura in 2019.

Greenpeace Aotearoa activists have confronted a bottom trawler on the Chatham Rise, rebranding it “ocean killer”. Photo / Greenpeace

The company also had a documented history of health and safety issues, with multiple injuries and even a fatality reported to WorkSafe.

In 2022, Greenpeace activists blocked the Amatal Atlantis from leaving Port Nelson for nearly 10 hours.

The at-sea action comes just weeks after it was revealed a New Zealand vessel dragged up six tonnes of coral in a single trawl on the Chatham Rise, known for being a hotspot for coral life.

In March, Greenpeace Aotearoa documented swathes of destroyed coral in areas of the Tasman Sea intensively trawled by New Zealand bottom trawlers.

New Zealand is the only country still bottom trawling in the High Seas of the Tasman, Greenpeace said.

Greenpeace Aotearoa activists have confronted a bottom trawler on the Chatham Rise, rebranding it “ocean killer”. Photo / Greenpeace

“It’s time Talley’s, the trawling industry, and the government listened to the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who want ocean health valued over industry profits,” Parada said.

“From depleted fish numbers to smashed coral, dead sharks and seabirds, the cost of bottom trawling is too high. To protect the ocean for the future and safeguard the ocean we all love, bottom trawling must stop.”

Seafood New Zealand CEO Lisa Futschek Greenpeace’s actions were “foolhardy and dangerous”, and potentially put lives at risk.

“The next steps will be a matter for the authorities. We would say that this is not the right way to achieve anything.”

The seafood sector was open to constructive dialogue, Futschek said.

“With regard to the comments about sharks, the fish they seem to be talking about are very likely spiny dogfish, also known as rig, which are a common fish and chips species.

“The catching of these is managed by fisheries regulators under New Zealand’s Quota Management System.”

The broad statements by Greenpeace ignored the fact that New Zealand commercial fishing was carefully managed, she said.

All our bottom contact trawling happens inside a footprint that takes up no more than 3% of New Zealand’s waters. Only 11% of New Zealand waters have ever been trawled.

“We take great pride in feeding a lot of people from a small area and doing it with minimal impact.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.