Greenpeace activist arrested after protest on Talley’s trawler in Nelson

A Greenpeace activist has been arrested after boarding a fishing trawler at Nelson Port this morning.

Two protestors scaled the Talley’s factory trawler vessel Amaltal Columbia at Port Nelson, with one climbing the stern and unfurling a banner reading “OCEAN KILLER”.

Tasman District Police confirmed they were called to the port shortly after 8am.

“Police recognise the lawful right to protest however cannot condone activities which put members of the public and our staff at risk,” a spokesperson said.