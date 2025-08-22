Advertisement
Greenpeace activist arrested after protest on Talley’s trawler in Nelson

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Greenpeace activist has been arrested after boarding a fishing trawler at Nelson Port this morning.

Two protestors scaled the Talley’s factory trawler vessel Amaltal Columbia at Port Nelson, with one climbing the stern and unfurling a banner reading “OCEAN KILLER”.

Tasman District Police confirmed they were called to the

