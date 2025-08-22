“One participant has been arrested for trespass, and the other has now left the vessel, and will be spoken to by Police.”
Greenpeace Aotearoa said the action targeted Talley’s because of its record of bottom trawling in New Zealand, Australia and international waters.
“Faced with a ruthless fishing industry that profits from trashing the ocean, and a government that condones bottom trawling, these brave activists took a stand,” Greenpeace spokesperson Juan Parada said.
He described bottom trawling as “an incredibly destructive method of fishing that has no place on vulnerable habitats”.
“When trawlers drag their heavy nets along the seafloor and over seamounts they bulldoze everything in their path, turning precious coral into rubble, and killing sharks, fur seals and seabirds as collateral - it must stop.”
Greenpeace has staged similar actions in recent years, including painting “OCEAN KILLER” on other trawlers on the Chatham Rise and blocking the Amaltal Atlantis in Nelson in 2022.