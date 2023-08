Police at the scene of a sudden death in Greenhithe, Auckland. Photo / Ben Leahy

A person has died suddenly in an incident in Auckland’s north-west.

The incident is understood to have taken place on Tauhinu Rd in Greenhithe.

“Police are responding to a report of a sudden death, the road is currently closed,” police said.

It is understood electricity has been shut off to the immediate area to assist with the emergency response.