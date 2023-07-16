An Auckland woman suffered a broken ankle when thieves stole her BMW and ran her over as they fled on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

Fleeing burglars ran over an Auckland woman with her own car last night, breaking her ankle, after she disturbed them inside her home.

The occupants of the Shelter Dr property in Greenhithe arrived home around 7.30pm and found two people in their house, Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison of the Waitematā CIB said.

“During the incident, the victim’s vehicle was stolen. The victim has then been run over by the offenders as they fled, suffering a broken ankle,” Harrison said.

“The vehicle was found abandoned nearby and was towed for a forensic examination.”

Harrison said investigations were continuing and police were following “positive lines of inquiry” to find the offenders.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105, referencing job number P55351288. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.