Greenhithe fire: Flames spread through paddocks, bush on Auckland's North Shore

Eight fire crews are responding to a 4ha blaze that is burning through vegetation in Greenhithe.

Fire and Emergency were called to Upper Harbour Drive in Greenhithe at 12.15pm as the major fire covered paddocks and bush in Greenhithe.

A helicopter is en route to the scene to assist with controlling the blaze and Upper Harbour Drive has been closed by emergency services.

Flames could be seen in Greenhithe bush, near Upper Harbour Drive. Photo / Supplied

Residents in the area reported heavy smoke carrying from the fire, and people in Bayview reported seeing the smoke from across the inlet.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald it's unclear how many houses have been affected. There are no reports of injuries or evacuations.

Resident Marie Mitchell said she could see flames leaping around 20m in the air, from her home on Kyle Rd in Upper Harbour.

She said there is a lot of dry native bush in the area.

Mitchell told the Herald her friends as far as Hobsonville Point could smell smoke.

"There is a lot of bush around that area, which is why they will be worried and why a helicopter is out checking the perimeter, and there are loads of sirens."

"There are houses on large sections with trees so it could spread easily... the smoke is abating now but it was crazy for a while.

"I would hate it for it to come over the hill because there is so much dry native pine in the area, so it could just take off."

- More to come