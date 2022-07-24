Calls for stronger hate crime laws, students return but so does mask wearing and a wet and windy start to the week in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Calls for stronger hate crime laws, students return but so does mask wearing and a wet and windy start to the week in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

James Shaw has confirmed he will contest the Green Party's co-leadership after being ousted from the role.

"I'm not done," he told RNZ today.

Shaw made the announcement after failing to get the 75 per cent votes of delegates at the party's online annual meeting at the weekend to be reconfirmed in the role. Co-leader Marama Davidson was reconfirmed by delegates.

After the vote Shaw had said he was "inclined" to stand again but would first seek feedback from his caucus colleagues and the wider membership. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed he would retain his position as Climate Change Minister regardless of the leadership decision, he said.

The vote means any Green Party member can now put their name forward for the role over the next week before another vote within five weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Shaw would continue as Climate Change Minister.

"It doesn't change anything for us as a Government and in fact his ministerial portfolios," Ardern told AM today.

"I have no intention of changing Minister Shaw from the portfolios he has, regardless of what the end point of the Green Party's leadership decisions are."

Ardern said she was made aware of the party's decisions after their annual conference.

She indicated that she was not aware that Shaw had confirmed that he would re-run for the role and said she'd most likely find out alongside everyone else.

If a new co-leader was appointed, she said a ministerial position would not be created for them.

"At any given point parties may change their leaders. For me particularly it was important about ensuring continuity – my view is that we wouldn't attach ministerial roles to co-leadership and in the last Government we didn't do that either," said Ardern.

She said Shaw worked exceptionally well in his ministerial role, worked really hard and was making significant progress to build consensus.

"For policies like climate change we really need that. We need to ensure that these policies don't change with governments or don't change we individuals, they need to endure."

Former Green Party communications director David Cormack said the party needed to settle on a co-leader swiftly as infighting does not look good heading towards next year's election.

Political scientist Lara Greaves said although the majority of delegates backed Shaw, Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick's popularity could bring a needed change for the Greens, if she decided to seek the co-leader job. Swarbrick has not said whether she will put her name forward.

- Additional reporting: Staff reporter