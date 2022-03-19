Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick tests positive for Covid 19

Chloe Swarbrick, MP for Auckland Central. Photo / Alex Burton

Prominent Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick has tested positive for Covid-19.

Swarbrick told Twitter followers she tested positive today, a few days after becoming a household contact and isolating - and two days after she said "gnarly symptoms" had kicked in.

She tweeted that while many were becoming desensitised to case numbers on the news, there had been dozens of Covid-related deaths in Aotearoa this week.

"Each person with a whānau and community left with loss. Please, get boosted and help reduce your chances of serious symptoms," she wrote to followers.

The MP also used the thread to thank her Auckland Central team, "Amber, Alexis and Sarah" who she said had kept things ticking over in their office and the party's caucus who were "bloody awesome and willing to pick up the speaking slots on tax bills".

Swarbrick is the latest in a string of MPs to contract the virus, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon testing positive earlier this month.

National's Simon Bridges and backbench Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki also previously tested positive for Covid.

Environment Minister David Parker was the first MP to report having tested positive for Covid-19.

Today 10 more deaths were reported and there are more than 18,500 new cases of Covid in the community.

This takes the death toll of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 166, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 17,641, down slightly from 17,673 yesterday.

Earlier this week Green Party co-leaders reported MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere to health authorities after they discovered she had breached pandemic restrictions.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Kerekere said she had travelled from her home in Tairāwhiti to Wellington by plane despite being a household contact of a Covid-infected person.

She had been at Parliament yesterday. Consequently she has resigned her Covid-19 Response portfolio "with immediate effect" and apologised.