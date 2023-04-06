Green MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Julie Anne Genter, who sit behind Chlöe Swarbrick, are seen on Parliament TV apparently reading, reacting to, and discussing the texts from Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere. Video / Parliament TV

The Green Party is “fully investigating” and asked MP Elizabeth Kerekere not to come to Parliament after she appeared to call colleague Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby” in a group chat that was subsequently leaked to media.

As first reported by RNZ, Kerekere also made a dig at the recently-revealed draft party list placings, in which Kerekere moved up several spots but still remained behind Swarbrick, who is ranked third.

Party members are currently deliberating on final list placings ahead of the election.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw say Kerekere’s comment is “disappointing” and doesn’t live up to their standards of supporting each other.

“We’ll be fully investigating... we are taking this really seriously,” said Davidson, adding the messages appeared “mean” and “not with good heart”.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs have likened the saga to the “squid games” - a reference to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s valedictory speech where she complimented the party but likened their party processes to the hit survival drama television series.

Kerekere’s comment came just hours after Ardern’s speech, where she railed against the “tough” politician image while revealing she was sensitive, anxious, a “crier and a hugger” and still able to lead a country.

Kerekere sent the message in question to a group chat, understood to consist of 19 members and include MPs and staff.

It was sent while Swarbrick was speaking in the debating chamber on her Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill, which failed at first reading. Kerekere was not in the debating chamber at the time.

“Sucks that her bill goes through during list ranking! Please Universe, pick my bill tomorrow,” Kerekere writes in the first message, which appears intended for an individual staff member. A screenshot was obtained by the Herald.

“Omg what a crybaby,” is the following message sent while Swarbrick speaks to her bill, before the error is pointed out by a fellow MP.

At the time, Green MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Julie Anne Genter were sitting behind Swarbrick as she spoke, and can be seen on Parliament TV appearing to react to the messages.

When contacted by RNZ, Kerekere denied calling Swarbrick a crybaby. Kerekere has not responded to requests from the Herald for comment.

Davidson told reporters today the message appeared “mean, and not with good heart, and certainly not with the camaraderie and culture of working together.

“The Greens have always valued bringing full human emotion and authenticity into this place. And so on the face of it, that is not at all a comment that we endorse.”

The party was conducting an investigation into the issue and would have an outcome in “a few weeks”.

Davidson said they had “suggested that it would be in everybody’s best interest that she not be here at the office today”.

“It is very unfortunate this has happened, we are deeply disappointed,” said Shaw.

“It does appear to breach the standards with which we would like to hold ourselves accountable.”

Shaw said they would not comment further nor draw any conclusions until the investigation was completed.

Kerekere is a first-term MP and recently rocketed up the party’s draft list rankings from ninth to fourth, one place behind Swarbrick. Her comment in the group chat appeared to be criticising the fact Swarbrick’s bill was getting attention while the final list rankings were decided by party members.

Asked if there were any issues between the two MPs, Davidson declined to comment saying they wanted to wait until after the investigation to comment further.

It is not the first time Kerekere has run into controversy. Last year she resigned from her Covid-19 and health portfolios after breaking self-isolation rules when a household member tested positive for Covid-19.

Just a few months later, Kerekere said she was “considering” her options when asked about challenging Shaw for the co-leader role when he was briefly ousted.

She ultimately herself out, while Shaw was re-elected by members unopposed.

Swarbrick declined to answer questions on Kerekere’s latest comments, instead saying she remained “focused on my work”.

“That’s serving the people of Auckland Central, mitigating climate-changing emissions and ensuring everybody has what they need to live a good life.”

Wellington Central candidate Tamatha Paul tweeted in support of Swarbrick, saying she was “compassionate, genuine and deeply committed to the kaupapa.

“Chlöe is loyal and she uplifts the mana of everyone she comes across. I would not be standing if it wasn’t for her believing in me. Thank you for being who you are, Chlöe.”

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni declined to comment on the situation, saying it was a matter for the Greens.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis referenced Ardern’s speech saying: “I’m just not focused on the squid games in the Green Party.

“We’ve all been called crybaby before and worse than that.

“When my kids argue and they call each other names I remind them that they shouldn’t do that.”

Swarbrick’s bill would have banned alcohol sponsorship and advertising in sports. It had the support of the Greens and Te Pāti Māori along with 17 Labour MPs.

The Government last year decided to take on part of the bill, to give councils more power to control alcohol sales. It recently deferred advice to next year on reforming alcohol pricing, sponsorship and advertising.



