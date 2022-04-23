Great Minds: Hamish and Kyle - Why it's important to talk to someone

Kyle McDonald and Hamish Coleman-Ross discuss the importance of talking to someone when you're not feeling good, whether it's a therapist, or a peer-to-peer support network. Video / NZ Herald

Kyle McDonald and Hamish Coleman-Ross discuss the importance of talking to someone when you're not feeling good, whether it's a therapist, or a peer-to-peer support network. Video / NZ Herald

In this new web series, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and Nutters Club co-host Hamish Coleman-Ross look at mental health and how to navigate some of the more challenging parts of modern life. Today we start with why it's important to speak up and talk to someone.

Since 2017, I, Hamish Coleman-Ross, have been privileged enough to host Newstalk ZB's The Nutters Club, a radio show that talks about mental health issues and tries to see if it can't help its listeners along the way. Alongside psychotherapist and Herald columnist Kyle MacDonald, we have spoken about most of the mental health conditions and issues you could think of.

Regardless of the topic, it never fails to amaze me how willing people are to share their deeply personal stories with a nationwide audience. Often when I've asked guests after a show how they feel, they express nothing but positivity about the experience. But why?

Kyle MacDonald says even just being able to describe how we're feeling can be calming.

It turns out that saying our thoughts out loud to a complete stranger has a positive effect for the human brain and general mental state.

"Just being able to describe in words what's going on and how we're feeling, in and of itself is calming and regulating," says my radio co-host and psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald.

The idea that a problem shared is a problem halved has always been one that's easier said than done. Not wanting to heap our problems on to others when they're already busy, or the fear of being judged, holds us back from being honest.

But we shouldn't for a moment underestimate or devalue the power of feeling heard and understood by another human being.

"It's long been understood as highly beneficial and why professional talk therapy exists as a mental health service," affirms MacDonald.

"Where a professional can help is assist in navigating the information imparted to analyse where thought patterns might be getting stuck. Finding pathways forward is where therapy delivers."

Added to this is the value in finding a supportive environment. Peer-support groups have proved to be highly effective.

Led by people with lived experience of mental distress, psychiatric illness or addiction, the 2018 Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction recognised that peer support gives people a sense of hope that inspires and sustains the healing process.

Alcoholics Anonymous or "AA" is a great example of this in action but if talking in a group isn't your thing, then one-on-one options are aplenty as well.

Kyle MacDonald and Hamish Coleman-Ross have covered just about every mental health issue you can think of.

There are significant mental health benefits to be had by talking openly with other people with similar experiences. They might not know you specifically, but they know what you're going through having been there themselves.

A quick search online for "peer support groups" will produce a multitude of options for specific issues and conditions in all corners of New Zealand.