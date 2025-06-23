Advertisement
GPs able to diagnose and treat ADHD from February, 2026

NZ Herald
GPs and nurse practitioners will be able to diagnose and treat ADHD from February next year, the Ministry of Health says.

The change has been long called for by GP groups and advocates as a way of increasing access and reducing huge wait times for patients seeking a diagnosis.

