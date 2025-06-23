Pharmac’s acting director advice and assessment, Catherine Epps, said that over time more GPs and nurse practitioners would be able to diagnose and start adults on treatment for ADHD.

Nurse practitioners working within child health or mental health services would be able to diagnose and treat the condition.

“The decision, which is based on feedback from psychiatrists, paediatricians, GPs, nurse practitioners and patients, is one of many changes we are making to increase access to ADHD medicines,” Epps said.

“It follows our decision last year to remove the two-yearly renewal criteria for these medicines, making it easier to access ongoing treatment.”

Medsafe Group manager Chris James said a number of family doctors and nurses were already working closely with specialists to treat patients with ADHD.

“Implementing this change will mean they can do this work more quickly and efficiently without needing to wait for approval from a specialist.”

“It’s important we ensure a high quality of ADHD assessment, and that people can expect to receive appropriate care and support. We have been working closely with sector representatives to develop a clinical framework which will set out principles for diagnosing and treating ADHD, including the appropriate clinical care required of healthcare practitioners.”

