Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / NZH

New Zealand's eating disorder services are at "crisis" level as demand and service wait times swell, amid fears of vast unmet need.

Documents obtained by Newstalk ZB under the Official Information Act warn patients are suffering and their health deteriorating as they await treatment.

At the end of July last year, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall received a briefing from health officials, outlining concerns over a rise in young people requiring eating disorder support, especially those from Māori and Pacific communities. "There has been a significant increase in the number of presentations to general hospitals for medical implications of eating disorder services, and DHB services report that this has accelerated in the Covid-19 environment," the briefing stated.

Anorexia and bulimia are two of the most critical conditions, with eating disorders recording some of the highest mortality rates of all mental illnesses.

"Some patients [are] getting more unwell while waiting and entering services in crisis via general medical services."

The documents show that from April 2019 to March 2020, 57 per cent of 20-64 year olds couldn't access services for more than two months. A full set of data for 2021 is not yet available, but quarterly figures show similar trends.

Despite this, the last significant investment into eating disorder services was $26 million over four years in 2009.

Speaking to ZB ahead of this week's Budget, Verrall said there's a "strong case for improvement".

She gave little away over whether there would be new funding to boost services, but hinted it was squarely on the Government agenda.

"I certainly see this as a priority area where services need to be strengthened," Verrall said. The issue couldn't be fixed by one Budget.

"There have been small cost pressure increases, but I accept there's an unmet need in our specialist services area.

"What we need to do is make sure that those specialist services are built up ... that will take a lot of time."

Specialist eating disorder services include inpatient or residential beds, day programmes, individual psychological therapies, and family-based support.

They also provide training for health providers who support sufferers.

In October, the Ministry of Health set up an Eating Disorders Advisory Group, which meets monthly, and features specialist representatives and those with "lived experience".

It comes as National, the Greens and the Eating Disorder Association of New Zealand (EDANZ) plead for funding and a strategy to tackle the "preventable" issue.

National's mental health spokesperson, Matt Doocey, said there's been huge pressure in the system — and those suffering are being let down.

"It's just heartbreaking ... we'll have young people dying on waiting lists," Doocey said.

"Some parents are being turned away and told their kids are not close enough to death to access services." He wants the Government to put more money towards eating disorder support in Thursday's Budget.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Supplied

"What we need is a clear strategy from the Government ... and then understand what investment is required to implement that," he said. The Green Party's mental health spokesperson, Chlöe Swarbrick, says she, too, is concerned.

"The system's failing at a number of levels. It's really important not to just see this as a one-size-fits-all solution, or something that you'll find some kind of resolution [for] by simply resourcing more beds," Swarbrick said.

She's confident the Government has listened to those on the ground in recent months.

"My work with Minister Verrall has demonstrated that she takes this very seriously."

EDANZ spokesperson Nicki Wilson is calling for a review of the treatment model, calling the situation unacceptable and unnecessary.

"The suffering is extreme of individuals and their whānau," Wilson said. "We have a crisis situation that needs addressing now.

"Eating disorders are treatable ... full, lasting recovery is possible at any age."