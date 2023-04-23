An artist’s impression of a 12-home, three-level apartment building proposed by Kāinga Ora for Clark Rd in central Kerikeri. Image / Kāinga Ora

A public meeting has been called in Kerikeri next month to discuss controversial Government plans for social housing in the town centre.

The speed and scale of the plans have sparked concerns in the town so organisers expect a big crowd.

The 400-seat Turner Centre auditorium has been booked for the town meeting, which is due to start at 5.30pm on May 3.

The meeting will be run by Tania McInnes, a former deputy mayor now based in Whangārei, who has taken on the role of “neutral facilitator”.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) and Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) are expected to send senior representatives, as is Gemscott, the company doing much of the building.

The mayor and deputy mayor, councillors, council staff, iwi, MPs and political candidates have been invited, with Grant McCallum and Shane Jones - the newly-selected Northland candidates for National and New Zealand First, respectively - so far confirming their attendance.

The meeting is being organised by community groups Our Kerikeri and Vision Kerikeri.

Both groups say they support expanded social housing in the Far North but have concerns about issues such as density, security, parking and inadequate infrastructure, and especially a lack of town planning and the resulting ad hoc development of Kerikeri’s town centre.

The meeting follows a flurry of Kāinga Ora project announcements in the town after years of shrinking social housing stock across the Far North.

In particular Kāinga Ora has lodged resource consent applications for three adjoining properties on Clark Rd and King St, where it plans a three-storey building with 12 apartments and 14 two-storey duplex townhouses.

In February MHUD announced it had bought a 3.3-hectare property on Hall Rd for a 56-lot subdivision originally planned by Sir Owen Glenn. At least 30 per cent would be set aside for social or affordable housing.

In March housing charity Habitat for Humanity opened a 10-home development on Kerikeri Rd next to the BP service station, and earlier this month the Advocate revealed Kāinga Ora had bought a property at 115 Kerikeri Rd, next to the SPCA op shop.

No plans have been drawn up as yet for the 115 Kerikeri Rd site.

Vision Kerikeri said the main aim of the meeting was to “inform and engage our community, helping address questions and concerns”.

Our Kerikeri chairwoman Annika Dickey said the two groups had been unable to persuade the council, Kāinga Ora or Gemscott to engage meaningfully and listen to community concerns.

While resource consent applications for the Clark Rd/King St proposals had not yet been approved, indications so far suggested they would not be publicly notified.

“As a result, we believe our only recourse is to bring the conversation to them,” she said.

A survey by Our Kerikeri in January showed 70 per cent of respondents didn’t support intensive social housing in the town’s commercial centre.

The main concerns were lack of infrastructure, wrong location, and the size and density of the development.

A large majority, 85 per cent, called for a Kerikeri masterplan to guide development before any major, irreversible changes were made to the town centre.

Other significant social housing developments are planned in Whangārei, Kaikohe, Kawakawa and Kaitāia.

Despite the recent flurry of new projects, figures obtained by the Advocate show the number of public homes in Northland - 2282 as of the end of February this year - is still lower than the 2012 figure of 2338.

Social housing stock is on the way up again, however, after hitting a low of 2179 in 2017.

In the Far North the recovery has a lot further to go.

Despite having some of New Zealand’s worst deprivation, the number of public homes in the Far North fell from 807 in 2012 to a low of 677 in 2019. As of February this year the number had increased only slightly to 684.